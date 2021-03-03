Greece: Tougher lockdown rules target exercise cheats

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece says police will target people making false exercise claims to bypass stay-at-home orders as part of tougher new restrictions. COVID-19 infections remain on the rise in Greece, despite four months of lockdown measures. Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias said permission to visit banks and supermarkets would only be permitted for a 2-kilometer radius of each person’s home. Those wishing to exercise cannot use their vehicles or take public transport for that outing. Greece reported 2,702 confirmed new infections Wednesday, the highest daily total so far this year.