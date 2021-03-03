Google ends sale of ads using individual web tracking data

LONDON (AP) — Google says it won’t develop new ways to follow individual users across the internet after it phases out existing ad-tracking technology from Chrome browsers. The change threatens to shake up the online advertising industry. The digital giant has been working on proposals to remove so-called third party cookies from Chrome. These are snippets of code that record browsing history in order to show users personalized ads. Third-party cookies have been a longstanding source of privacy concerns, so Google proposes instead grouping together web users with similar interests. Google itself will still continue to be able to track users through its widely used services like Search or Maps.