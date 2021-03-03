French government dissolves anti-migrant group

PARIS (AP) — French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has announced the dissolution of the anti-migrant group Generation Identity during a Cabinet meeting, saying the group was inciting violence and discrimination in the country. Darmanin published on Twitter a government decree pronouncing the association illegal. It said the group’s publications and its leaders’ actions and comments were spreading “an ideology inciting hatred, violence and discrimination of individuals based on their origin, their race or their religion.” Generation Identity has influence throughout France and beyond. It contends its members are whistle-blowers on a mission to preserve French and European civilization, seen as undermined by newcomers, notably Muslims. Critics contend it is a militia espousing a racist cause.