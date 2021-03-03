EU, Britain clash again in latest post-Brexit spat

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says Britain’s “unilateral action” over trading rules will breach international law and is threatening legal action as post-Brexit tensions continue to escalate between the two sides. In a statement released Wednesday, commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič said UK’s decision to take action on trading rules for goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland amounts to “a violation” of the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol. The Protocol was designed to ensure an open border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic after Brexit.