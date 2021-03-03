Education Enrichment fund accepting grant applications

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Educators and community members with an idea for a school enrichment project can have the chance to put it into action.

The Stevens Point Area Public School District's Education Enrichment fund is accepting applications for grants. It provides around $5,000 towards special school projects that can't otherwise be funded through the district's budget.

Some examples of past projects include school-wide composting, community theatre classes and wobble seats.

"The committee is usually looking for projects that provide a new or different or innovative learning experience for students that cannot be funded within the typical budget for schools," said Sarah O'Donnell, communications director for the school district.

Applications are open now through April 16.