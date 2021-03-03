Skip to Content

Dems tighten relief benefits, firm up support for virus bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Democrats have agreed to tighten eligibility limits for stimulus checks. This is a concession to party moderates, and it comes as leaders prepare to move their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill through the Senate. At the same time, the White House and top Democrats are standing by progressives and say the Senate package will retain the $400 weekly emergency unemployment benefits included in the House-passed pandemic legislation. The moves reflect a balancing act facing Biden and Democratic leaders as they try squeezing the massive relief bill through the evenly divided Senate, where they need the support of every Democratic senator. 

