COVID cases and deaths greatly decrease in nursing homes

Wisconsin, (WAOW)- COVID numbers are steadily declining across the country as the vaccine continues to roll out. Nursing homes and Senior Living Communities are seeing a massive decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths as a result.

"We're looking forward to implementing the phases that we've kind of calculatedly designed to help keep the residents safe while connecting them back with family in a more normal approach," Primrose Retirement Communities Regional and Marketing Manager Nicki Courtright said.

A report conducted by the American Health Care Association found a decrease of 82 percent in COVID cases and deaths in nursing homes and senior living communities since December.

"I'm a cheerleader for Wisconsin. The data doesn't lie. We're constantly in the top ten," Wisconsin Health Care Association President and CEO Rick Abrams said.

The distribution of the vaccine is the main hold-up that is keeping more restrictions from loosening up.

"That's really been the only thing that's held us back, not the logistics, but the supply. But as that supply has increased, people have embraced the idea of getting the vaccine," Abrams said.

As more vaccines are allocated and rolled out across the country, experts say the more people that can get the shot, the sooner the world can return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

"Please get it. More than likely if it's a two shot vaccine, you're going to be able to get two shots. But even the one shot is of tremendous help for your safety, the safety of your loved ones, and the safety of all around you that you touch," Abrams said.