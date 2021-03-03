China: Calls for 2022 Winter Olympics boycott doomed to fail

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese government spokesperson says calls for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds are “doomed to failure.” Guo Weimin on Wednesday also denounced accusations that Beijing was seeking diplomatic gains by providing COVID-19 vaccines and other global assistance to help fight the pandemic. Guo is spokesperson for the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the official advisory body to China’s ceremonial parliament, the National People’s Congress. Both bodies open their annual meetings this week amid tight security and social distancing measures to guard against the virus. Local transmission of COVID-19 has been practically wiped out in China, where the first cases globally were detected in the central city of Wuhan late in 2019.