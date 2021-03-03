Chicago mayor proposes new rules after botched police raid

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s mayor is proposing changes in the way police serve search warrants. It’s the latest move to regain public trust that was damaged when Chicago officers stormed into the wrong home and forced the woman living there to stand naked in handcuffs for several minutes. Under the proposed policies announced Wednesday, “no-knock” warrants will be prohibited unless someone’s life is in danger. All warrants that now require approval by a lieutenant will require the approval by someone ranked deputy chief or higher. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she hopes the changes will help restore public trust that was damaged by the way she and other city officials handled the February 2019 raid at the home of Anjanette Young and fallout after video of the raid was aired.