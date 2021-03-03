Charter expanding broadband in underserved Wisconsin communities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Charter is going to bring high-speed broadband to 143,000 Wisconsin homes and small businesses according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Charter estimates this is $668 million investment, and it will especially impact two rural counties: Forest and Marinette.

Currently around 35% of Forest County residents and 32% of Marinette County residents lack access to high-speed broadband. They say this investment will bring broadband access to 5,736 homes and small businesses in Forest and 13,978 in Marinette.

Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce identified rural gaps in broadband as one of largest challenges to expanding geographic opportunity.

The network Charter is building will offer 1 Gbps high-speed broadband access to all newly served customer locations, with starting speeds of 200 Mbps.

They say the timeline of the buildout independent on external factors, including utility pole permitting and “make-ready” processes.