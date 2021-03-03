Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada has recommended that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot to quickly inoculate more people, as the prime minister expressed optimism that vaccination timelines could be sped up. In laying out its new guidelines, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization says extending the dose interval to four months would create opportunities to protect the entire adult population within a short time frame. The panel says many as 80% of Canadians over 16 could receive a single dose by the end of June simply with the expected supply of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.