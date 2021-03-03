BREAKING: Man shot, woman arrested in Wood Co. shooting

Nekoosa, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 63 year-old man was allegedly shot by a woman Tuesday night, according to the Nekoosa Police Department.

They said it happened at a home on Cranmoor Road around 11:30 Tuesday night.

A news release said a 50 year-old female was arrested and faces charges of attempted second degree intentional homicide and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

The situation is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.