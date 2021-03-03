Athlete of the Week – Three Lakes’ Sydney Lurvey

The old adage goes the best players shine the brightest on the biggest stage. That is exactly why Sydney Lurvey from Three Lakes is our athlete of the week.

Lurvey helped lead the Blue Jays to a stunning upset of a seemingly invincible Black Hawk team who had won 75 straight games.

She was shooting absolutely lights out from behind the arc in that Thursday morning game. Lurvey knocked down six triples to set a new Division 5 state record for three pointers made in a state tournament game.

Although she wouldn't find that out until a day or two later.

"The thing with the state record is that they (the WIAA) didn't actually know I broke it," said Lurvey. "They didn't announce it during the game or anything like that."

"The next night we (my dad and I) were watching the game and he said to me, 'Maybe if you could've hit two more three's, maybe you could have broken the state record.' That got us thinking so we looked up what the state record was," continued Lurvey.

"We saw that it was five three-pointers and we noticed that I had six. So (my dad) emailed the WIAA to ask if I had broken it or not."

Their response, she had.

"So that was a huge surprise to me and I was shocked to hear that, so it was great news to figure out a couple days later.

Lurvey's performance wasn't just historic though. It also landed her a spot on the all tournament team, a list of the best girls from across all divisions.

"When I saw that I was named to that all tournament team I couldn't even believe it," said Lurvey.

"That's always kind of been a dream of mine to go play at state ever since I was little and when I saw that I had made the all tournament team out of all the divisions of the girls, I was completely shocked," she continued. "My heart skipped and I was like, 'Holy cow. I can't believe they are recognizing me for this.'"

Recognition years in the making.

"I felt really grateful," said Lurvey. "Like all these years of hard work had paid off for me and it was just really honoring and rewarding "

Unfortunately, Lurvey and the Blue Jays would come up just shy of a state title, losing to the Assumption Royals in the championship game.

However, for a young lady that had been dreaming about state since the fourth grade, she seized her moment in her final season and made the most of every second.

"I was telling my friends, I said, 'If fourth grade Sydney ever would have known, she never would have believed you.' " Lurvey joked.

"I started out loving (basketball) so much and this has always been my goal since then. I've always watched those girls on TV and thought, 'Man if I could just be one of those girls someday...' I never in a million years would've guessed that this is how I would end, but it's just the most incredible thing ever to just go out this way."