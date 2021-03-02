Worzalla employees restock ‘Little Free Libraries’ on Dr. Seuss Day

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)- Little Free Libraries throughout Stevens Point were restocked thanks to Worzalla for Dr. Seuss Day.

The publishing company has been committed to printing high quality products and books for more than a century.

The aim is to help people develop a love for reading.

"I think it is great because kids are spending a lot more time at home and we really want them to get involved in reading and having different books available to them," said Kim Deul the costumer service manager at Worzalla.

In total 13 libraries were stocked with dozens of books.

Here is a full list on where to find a "Little Free Library" that Worzalla associates refilled for Dr. Seuss Day in Stevens Point.