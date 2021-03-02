Worzalla employees restock ‘Little Free Libraries’ on Dr. Seuss Day

Worzalla employees restock ‘Little Free Libraries’ on Dr. Seuss DayNew
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)- Little Free Libraries throughout Stevens Point were restocked thanks to Worzalla for Dr. Seuss Day.
The publishing company has been committed to printing high quality products and books for more than a century.
The aim is to help people develop a love for reading.
"I think it is great because kids are spending a lot more time at home and we really want them to get involved in reading and having different books available to them," said Kim Deul the costumer service manager at Worzalla.
In total 13 libraries were stocked with dozens of books.
Here is a full list on where to find a "Little Free Library" that Worzalla associates refilled for Dr. Seuss Day in Stevens Point.
- Kennedy Elementary School, 616 West Second Street Junction City
- Bannach Elementary School, 5400 Walter Street Stevens Point
- Ben Franklin School, 2000 Polk Street Stevens Point
- Stevens Point Area Senior High School, 1201 Northpoint Dr. Stevens Point
- Washington Elem. School, 3500 Prais Street Stevens Point
- McKinley School, 2926 Blaine Street Stevens Point
- PJ Jacobs Junior High School, 2400 Main Street Stevens Point
- Madison Elem. School, 600 Maria Drive Stevens Point
- Jefferson Elem. School, 1800 East Avenue Stevens Point
- McDill Elem. School, 2516 School Street Stevens Point
- Charles Fernandez Center, 1025 Clark Street Stevens Point