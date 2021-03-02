Windy and milder today

Better March weather is developing for today and it will stick around all week long. Conditions will feel a lot more like Spring late in the weekend and not much precipitation is on the way.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds, blustery, and milder.

High: 42 Wind: SW 15-25 and gusty

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible in the Northwoods.

Low: 25 Wind: West to NW 5-10

Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy in the morning, then more breaks of sun.

High: 42 Wind: North-Northwest 5-10

The weather on this Tuesday will be warmer, but it might not seem all that great because it will also be a windy day. Southwest winds will blow at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with high temps reaching the low 40s.

A weak cool front will move through our area tonight and create more clouds and a chance of flurries in the Northwoods, but it will not cool things down much. High temps on Wednesday will reach the low 40s once again with more sun breaking out in the afternoon.

Some patchy fog might cause a few travel issues Thursday and Friday mornings, otherwise, more quiet weather is on the way late in the week. We should have a fair amount of sun on Thursday and Friday and then variable clouds on Saturday. There might be a couple of sprinkles here-and-there on Saturday, otherwise, it is looking dry through Sunday. The mercury should rise up to around 40 on Thursday, into the low 40s on Friday, low to mid 40s on Saturday, and perhaps 50 on Sunday.

More clouds than sun will develop early next week along with a slight chance of showers on Monday and a chance of rain Tuesday night. Even though there will be more clouds, highs should still be around 50 during this time frame.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-March-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Snow and high winds plagued the western U.S. Up to 16 inches of snow was reported south of Seattle WA, and more than two feet of snow blanketed the Sierra Nevada Range of California. Winds gusted to 89 mph at Hidden Peak UT, and reached 92 mph at Peavine CA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)