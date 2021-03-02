The Village of Plover needs your help finalizing an all-inclusive park

VILLAGE OF PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Lake Pacawa Park in Plover has provided fond memories for many people in the area. However, the park's upkeep has declined drastically over the past few years.

In an effort to regenerate and revitalize the park, the Village of Plover and the Celebrate Plover Foundation are joining forces to kickoff the Phase 2 Master Plan for Lake Pacawa Park.

Phase 2 includes:

An addition of a nearly 6,000 square foot inclusive splash pad and play area

An accessible canoe and kayak launch

ADA accessible fishing piers

Beach improvements

Paved multiuse trail around Lake Pacawa

A new park shelter pavilion area with bathrooms.

The project was originally supposed to kickoff in 2020, but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You can get around the whole thing by wheelchair," Plover Firefighter & Building Inspector Eric Krug said. "There are parts of it that are targeted toward kids with sensory deprivation issues. The goal is that everybody feels welcome at this park."

Regardless of ability, village leaders want it to be a gathering place for everyone in the Stevens Point/Plover area.

"When my daughter was born it gave me a chance to meet all these families and until you're in that world, you don't realize how many families are effected by it," Krug said. "Just getting kids to feel welcome in a park again and getting them back to what they need for physical therapy."

Krug said he fully understands and knows firsthand that regular parks don't cut it for families with children that need extra accessibility assistance.

Total costs are around $4.4 million. The Village of Plover has already agreed to pay half, and currently a little under $400,000 out of the remaining $2.2 million has been raised.

The Village hopes to opem the park by the summer of 2022. If you would like to donate as well as learn more about the project and the benefits of donating click here.

View a digital rendering of the park in the video below.