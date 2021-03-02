Select Kroger stores join federal vaccination distribution program

WISCONSIN(WAOW) — Another grocery store is joining Walgreens in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which launched two weeks ago in Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), select Kroger stores, including Pick-n-Save and Metro Market, are joining to help provide a broader reach into communities in need of COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are excited to continue to expand Wisconsin’s vaccine infrastructure and provide more access to vaccine by adding another pharmacy partner to this critical program,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “While the amount of vaccine in Wisconsin is increasing, it is still not enough to meet demand. Please continue to be patient, and follow good public health practices like wearing a mask and staying home, while we work with vaccinators across the state to get shots in arms.”

For the first week, the federal government is sending 2,340 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kroger.

The state is also allocating 1,552 doses to Kroger stores.

Kroger says it anticipates most of its 67 Wisconsin stores will receive vaccine allocation.