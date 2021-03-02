SCAM ALERT: Officials warn of solicitation scam mimicking Secretary of State

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Businesses have been receiving solicitations through the mail that look like invoices from "WI Certificate Service."

That's according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Wisconsin Department of Financial Institution (DFI).

They say the solicitation looks like it is from the Secretary of State and requests payment of $72.50 for a “Certificate of Status.”

DFI is not sending the solicitation, and the amount requested exceeds the actual $10 fee for a certificate of status online.

In the solicitation is the following sentence, which can be easily missed:

“WI Certificate Service is not affiliated with any government or state agency and this is a solicitation for your business.”

According to the BBB, the address used by “WI Certificate Service” is actually a Madison UPS store and the toll-free phone number listed on the mailing is not a working number.

“These types of solicitations can mislead consumers into overpaying for documents that businesses can obtain from DFI directly,” said DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “Carefully review all notices received and contact DFI with questions or to purchase an official certificate of status.”