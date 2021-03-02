Rock hall plans October induction before live audience

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame says it plans to hold the induction ceremony for its new class on Oct. 30 in Cleveland — before a live audience. Inductees will be announced in May from among a class of nominees that include Jay-Z, the Foo Fighters and Mary J. Blige. The live music industry has essentially been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic for the past year. The ceremony will be held in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Cavaliers. Currently, Ohio permits indoor events at 25% capacity.