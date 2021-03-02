Polish court acquits activists who put LGBT rainbow on icon

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish court has acquitted three activists who had been accused of desecration for adding the LGBT rainbow to images of a revered Roman Catholic icon. In posters that they put up in protest in their city of Plock, the activists used the rainbow in place of halos on a revered image of the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus. They created the image to protest what they considered the hostility of Poland’s influential Catholic Church toward LGBT people. A court in Plock said Tuesday that it did not find any signs of a crime and also found that the activists were not motivated by a desire to offend anyone’s religious feelings.