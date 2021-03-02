Packers’ Barry says ‘scars’ from prior stops made him better

Packers’ Barry says ‘scars’ from prior stops made him betterNew
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry understands the questions about his track record. Barry had porous defenses in his two previous stints as a coordinator with Detroit and Washington. He followed that up with a successful four-year stint as the Los Angeles Rams’ linebackers coach. He believes the lessons from Detroit and Washington will help this time. Packers coach Matt LaFleur worked with Barry as a Rams assistant in 2017. The Packers announced less than a week after their NFC championship game loss to Tampa Bay that Mike Pettine wouldn’t be back for a fourth season as defensive coordinator.