One person hurt after running into city bus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A teenager is hurt after reportedly running into a city bus this afternoon while on his bike.

The accident happened around 4 p.m.

Police say the teenage juvenile went through the intersection of North 9th and Brown Street without stopping at a stop sign and crashed into the side of a city bus.

The accident serving as a reminder that bicyclists need to obey traffic laws.

"Just making sure they obey all the traffic signs, bicyclists have to obey stop signs and other traffic signs just like any other motoring public," said Brent Olson a lieutenant with the Wausau Police Department.

The teenager was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.