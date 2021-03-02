No charges after klan flag hangs next to Black family’s home

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (AP) — No charges will be filed against a suburban Detroit man who displayed a Ku Klux Klan flag in his window next to the home of a Black family. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says the incident in Grosse Pointe Park was “horrible” but doesn’t count as ethnic intimidation under Michigan law. Worthy says the law requires physical contact, property damage or threats. JeDonna Dinges says the flag was hanging next door in a window directly across from her dining room. The flag was removed after police with large cloths visited the home and made a switch. The city manager told the Detroit Free Press that the man’s girlfriend claimed they couldn’t afford a curtain.