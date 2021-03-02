MS patient sues Austria over health impact of climate change

BERLIN (AP) — A man in Austria with a temperature-dependent form of multiple sclerosis is taking his government to court in an effort to force it to do more against climate change. The case before the European Court of Human Rights is supported by the environmental group Fridays for Future, which is helping to crowdfund the legal costs. It comes weeks after the Strasbourg-based court said it would continue to fast-track a case by brought six young Portuguese activists who argue European governments aren’t cutting greenhouse emissions in line with the requirements of the 2015 Paris climate accord. Austria’s government is led by center-right Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and supported by the environmentalist Green party, which oversees the powerful climate, environment and energy ministry.