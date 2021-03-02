Millennial Money: 3 debt strategies for an unequal recovery

The past year has fractured our world in countless ways. How people pick up the pieces of their lives and finances depends on where they fit in a K-shaped economic recovery. Those in the bottom half, who are struggling to find work or make up for lost income, should focus on covering basics. Paying minimums helps avoid collections, and trying to minimize interest rates helps cut the cost of new debt. Meanwhile, those whose financial situations have held steady or improved can think about wiping out debt. And everyone should be aware of when debt becomes insurmountable, so they can pursue relief.