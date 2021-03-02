Mexico Senate passes energy bill favoring state, fossil fuel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate has passed an electrical energy bill that favors government-owned generating plants that largely run on fossil fuels, putting renewable and private plants at the back of the line for purchasing power. The bill has drawn complaints from private business groups and U.S. investors, and some warn it could violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact. The Senate must still vote on some objections, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appeared to have the votes to push the bill through. It passed earlier in the lower house of Congress. The 68-58 vote in the Senate was widely expected.