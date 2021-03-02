Lebanon currency hits record low as country’s crises worsen

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese pound has hit a record low against the dollar on the black market as the country’s political crisis deepens and foreign currency reserves dwindle further. The dollar was trading at 9,975 Lebanese pounds on Tuesday. The previous record was registered in July, when the dollar briefly sold for 9,900 pounds on the black market. The official price remains 1,520 pounds to the dollar. Lebanon has been hammered by one crisis after another, starting with the outbreak of anti-government protests against the country’s corrupt political class in October 2019. That has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a massive, deadly blast in Beirut’s port last August.