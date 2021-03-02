Kayleigh McEnany signs on as Fox News contributor

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has signed on as a Fox News contributor. The move was widely anticipated, especially after she reported to a U.S. government office before leaving office that she would be going to Fox. The network, in the weeks after the U.S. Capitol riot, said it had been talking to McEnany, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, about a job but had put it on hold. Fox’s Harris Faulkner announced the hiring on her show, which also featured an interview with McEnany. She’ll appear on various programs, though a Fox executive was not made available to talk about the hiring on Tuesday.