Israel sentences Palestinian lawmaker to two years in prison

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli military court has sentenced a prominent Palestinian lawmaker to two years in prison in a plea bargain that convicted her of belonging to an outlawed group. But the court Tuesday dropped the most serious charges against her. Khalida Jarrar, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been held without charge since October 2019. Her sentence will include time served, meaning she is to be released in October. Jarrar has been in and out of Israeli prison for years for her connection to the PFLP. Israel considers the PFLP a terrorist group, but in a statement, the army acknowledged its case suffered from a lack of evidence.