Groups ask France to probe 2013 Syria chemical attacks

PARIS (AP) — A group of Syrian chemical attack survivors and Syrian rights groups have filed a criminal complaint in France over two August 2013 attacks outside Damascus. They allege that the Syrian government is responsible for what would constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. The suit concerns deadly attacks in Douma and the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta. In October, the same groups filed a criminal complaint in Germany asking prosecutors to act over the Eastern Ghouta attack and a 2017 attack in the town of Khan Shaykhun, among the worst in the Syrian conflict.