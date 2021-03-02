Goodbye gas: Volvo to make only electric vehicles by 2030

Volvo says it will make only electric vehicles by 2030. But if you want one, you’ll have to buy it online. The Swedish automaker said Tuesday that it is phasing out the production of all cars with internal combustion engines — including hybrids. Volvo’s announcement follows General Motors’ pledge earlier this year to make only battery-powered vehicles by 2035. As part of the announcement Tuesday, Volvo will unveil its second fully electric car, a follow-up to last year’s XC40 Recharge. Automakers around the world are ramping up production of electric vehicles as charging technology improves and governments impose stricter pollution regulations.