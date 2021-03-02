Giraffe dies at L.A. Zoo after delivery of stillborn calf

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A giraffe has died at the Los Angeles Zoo after undergoing a procedure to deliver her stillborn calf. The zoo says Hasina, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe, died unexpectedly Monday night after a team of 30 zoo staffers removed the full-term stillborn calf in a five-hour procedure that morning. The zoo didn’t immediately release a cause of death for Hasina but said the procedure was complicated by the length of time she was under anesthesia and the calf’s abnormal breech position. Hasina came to the zoo from San Diego in 2010. She was the mother of five other calves.