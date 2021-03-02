Gen Z gets inspired by Gen X in Amy Poehler’s film ‘Moxie’

Amy Poehler is having a busy week. First the Golden Globes on Sunday, and now, her sophomore directorial effort “Moxie” is debuting on Netflix on Wednesday. Based on Jennifer Mathieu’s book about a quiet 16-year-old who gets inspired by her mother’s Riot Grrrl days to create a ’zine of her own to rail against the misogyny and racism in her high school, the film allowed Poehler to recruit a cast of up-and-coming next generation talents, and learn a few things from them in the process. Poehler hopes the film crosses generational lines too and is something that parents can watch with their teens.