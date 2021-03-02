Farmers in Fukushima plant indigo to rebuild devastated town

MINAMISOMA, Japan (AP) — After the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster a decade ago, nearby farmers weren’t allowed to grow crops for two years because of radiation. After the restriction was lifted, two farmers in the town of Minamisoma found an unusual way to rebuild their lives and help their destroyed community. Kiyoko Mori and Yoshiko Ogura planted indigo and soon began dyeing fabric with dye produced from the plants. The massive earthquake and tsunami that devastated the nuclear plant wrecked more than the livelihoods of farmers. The tsunami destroyed many homes in the town and killed 636 of its residents. Tens of thousands left to start new lives. Mori and Ogura believe that indigo dyeing can help people recover and are teaching others.