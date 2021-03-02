EU court: Poland’s judicial rules could violate EU law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s top court has ruled that Poland’s new regulations for appointing judges to the Supreme Court could violate EU law, an opinion that was immediately contested by the justice minister and other judicial officials in Warsaw. The ruling on Tuesday obliges Poland’s right-wing government to discontinue these regulations. The ruling was in response to a query by Poland’s top administrative court to the European Court of Justice. Polish judges had said the new regulations have stripped them of the right to appeal a decision rejecting them as candidates for Poland’s top court. At issue is judicial independence in Poland and the right to a fair and transparent judicial procedure. The ruling could have a powerful effect on court verdicts across Poland.