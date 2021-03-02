Erdogan pledges rights reforms, critics say not enough

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced a series of reforms aimed at improving human rights in the country. Critics however, are questioning the proposed reforms’ effectiveness in improving standards. Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday pledged to speed up trial proceedings, expand freedom of expression, improve minority rights and curb violence against women in the next two years. He said the government’s ultimate goal would be to draft a new constitution. Opponents have voiced fears the new constitution would be geared toward cementing Erdogan’s powers. Turkey has witnessed a serious decline in human rights under Erdogan. Thousands of government critics, including journalists, politicians and activists have been jailed or face prosecution.