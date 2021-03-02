Edgar leaning on senior experience to fuel state run

Edgar, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's been 24 years since the Edgar boys basketball team hung their championship banner from the rafters. It's also been that long since the program even reached the pinnacle of high school basketball in Wisconsin.

"It feels great for all of us. These types of things don't happen very often in the basketball world. We do it a lot for football, but for basketball, it's a very special occasion," said senior Cole Schilling.

But now, 24 years later, this Edgar team has made it. The difference for this team? The answer, they say, is quite simple.

"I think it's got a lot to do with our unit cohesion. A lot of us guys have been playing together for a long time. Some of us, 8, 9 years in the basketball program. So I think we just got that chemistry that can help us get it done," Schilling said.

Fellow senior Austin Dahlke added, ""I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else. We're all on the same page always, we can read each other's minds almost. When you have a group of guys that goes together this well, everything goes together real smooth."

The state berth comes as no surprise to head coach Dave Huss.

"They have certainly earned and deserve anything that's coming their way. They have worked very hard, they've played a lot of basketball, not only high school, but middle school and coming up through our youth program, and it's great to see that hard work be rewarded," he said.

Edgar will have their hands full with the second-seeded Lourdes Academy Knights on Friday. Tip-off is set for 12:25 p.m., and can be watched on News 9.