Dutch PM’s popularity high but eroding as election looms

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands is holding a three-day general election this month, which comes after Prime Minister Mark Rutte has spent more than a decade in power. His popularity remains high despite due to his handling of the pandemic, but a recent scandal forced him to resign briefly. But that support is showing signs of eroding as the Dutch grow weary of his government’s tough COVID-19 lockdown. The election is being held over three days starting March 15 because of fears that busy polling stations could lead to a spike in infections. It is shaping up as a referendum on the government’s handling of the unprecedented health crisis and political parties’ differing plans for a economic and social recovery.