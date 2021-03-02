Wisconsin supply of new vaccine will dip after next week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Teachers will be prioritized to receive the first shipment of about 48,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine coming into Wisconsin next week, a bolster in supply that won’t be matched again for several weeks. Deputy state health secretary Julie Willems Van Dyke said Tuesday that about 30% of Wisconsin public school districts will be done vaccinating teachers by March 15. Also, nearly 4,000 doses of vaccine is headed to Pick ’n Save and Metro Market locations in Wisconsin this week as Kroger stores are added to a federal program targeting underserved areas. Previously, only Walgreens stores in Wisconsin were in the program.