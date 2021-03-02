Bulls Fall Brewery opens Five Star Coffee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — There's a new option to support local, and grab delicious cup of joe.

Five Star Coffee, located within Bulls Fall Brewery, held it's grand opening on Monday.

The owners say the coffee selection pair well with what's on tap and they're eager to provide a new place for people to unwind or work outside the house.

"We're a family owned business and to connect the brewery with this coffee shop and give the Wausau people a chance to support small business, family owned places —which I know everybody is eager to do in light of the pandemic— we're very proud to offer that to our community," Manager Laurie Heilmeyer said.

Five Star is open Monday through Friday from 7 am to 2 pm and Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm.