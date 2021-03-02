Antetokounmpo and Jokic clash in Milwaukee-Denver matchup

Denver Nuggets (19-15, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (21-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Bucks -6.5; over/under is 236

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic meet when Milwaukee faces Denver. Antetokounmpo is fifth in the NBA averaging 29.2 points per game and Jokic is eighth in the league averaging 27.1 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 14-4 in home games. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Bobby Portis averaging 1.9.

The Nuggets are 10-8 on the road. Denver is sixth in the Western Conference allowing just 111.2 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Nuggets 125-112 in their last meeting on Feb. 8. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 30 points, and Jokic paced Denver scoring 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 20 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 27.1 points while adding 11.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. Jamal Murray is averaging 4.9 assists and 29.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 46.6% shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: day to day (ankle), Jaylen Adams: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: Markus Howard: out (health and safety protocols), Facundo Campazzo: out (health and safety protocols), JaMychal Green: out (shoulder), R.J. Hampton: out (health and safety protocols), Gary Harris: out (adductor), Paul Millsap: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.