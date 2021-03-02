All sides commit abuses in Mozambique conflict, says report

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — International rights group Amnesty International charges that war crimes have been committed by all sides fighting in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province, including jihadi rebels, government forces and a South African mercenary outfit that provides helicopter support to government troops. The report alleges that hundreds of Mozambican civilians have been unlawfully killed by the three groups in the conflict. The rights group urged the Mozambique government and international organizations to investigate potential war crimes and bring perpetrators to justice. Amnesty said the atrocities include attacks by the insurgents, who have beheaded civilians or chopped them up with machetes. The report said Mozambique’s armed forces have also abused the civilian population.