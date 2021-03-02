2nd Jacob Lawrence painting missing for 6 decades located

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A second panel from American artist Jacob Lawrence’s sweeping series “Struggle: From the History of the American People” that has been hidden from public view for six decades has been located. The Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts announced Tuesday that the painting known as panel 28 will now join nearly 30 of the Black artist’s other works painted in the 1950s for the last two stops of a national tour in Seattle and Washington, D.C. Like another panel in the series that was rediscovered in October, the panel was found in a New York City apartment. The 30-piece series remains incomplete, as the whereabouts of three panels remain a mystery.