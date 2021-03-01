Worzalla extends ‘Reel It In For Reading’ deadline

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Worzalla is extending the deadline for its 'Reel It In For Reading' competition. It now runs until Sunday

The competition supports the Portage County Literacy Council. Worzalla has committed a $5 donation for each entry, up to $1,500.

The competition is open to all company employees and residents living in Portage, Wood, Marathon, Adams, Waushara, Waupaca, and Shawano counties.

Both cash prizes and trophies will be given to people who catch the largest fish by length:

$200 for first place

$150 for second place

$100 for third place

"The younger generations are the future and the more we can get the children engaged in reading, not just children anyone in reading obviously it helps us here at Worzalla but it's going to help everyone down the road," said Brett O'Sullivan with Worzalla.

Worzalla will also donate $500 to either the school or community library of the first place winner's choice.

The official rules can be found here.