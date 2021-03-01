Wisconsin organization hosts summit on teen dating violence

Wis. (WAOW)-- February was teen dating violence awareness month, but 'Dare 2 Know' is extending their awareness into the month of March with their Teen Summit.

The event is usually held in-person, but was made virtual this year due to COVID-19.

Attendees hear from keynote speakers and attend break-out groups where they are able to share their stories, encourage one another, and get help if they are in a violent relationship.

'Dare 2 Know' youth advocate Cia Siab explained that two in three teenagers facing dating violence refrain from telling anyone what they are going through. She encouraged anyone in a violent situation to not feel guilty about the situation.

"Be gentle with yourself. It's not your fault. Sometimes it's hard to leave a relationship. It's not your fault," Siab said.

The summit will be held through March 2. More information about 'Dare 2 Know' and how to get out of a violent relationship can be found here.