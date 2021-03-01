Wisconsin gas prices continue to rise with demand

(WAOW) — Drivers throughout the dairy state may notice that prices at the pump continue to creep upwards.

According to GasBuddy, Wisconsin gas prices went up a little more than 6 cents in the past week. The average gallon of gas is now $2.63/g.

GasBuddy says these prices are now more than 36 cents higher than last month, and 43 cent higher than this time last year.

Not only is this a Wisconsin trend, the pattern of rising prices is across the nation. The average price of gas went up by almost 8 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, made a statement on why these surges are continuing.