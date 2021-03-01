‘We turn a blind eye’: Boston’s police remain largely white

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s police department remains largely white, despite vows for years by city leaders to work toward making the police force look more like the community it serves. Advocates say huge barriers remain to bringing in more officers of color, and some say city leaders have failed to back up their promises with meaningful action. City officials acknowledge more work needs to be done, but say their efforts to bring in more officers of color are slowly paying off. The need to have police departments look like the communities they patrol has come under renewed focus amid calls for police reform spurred by police killings of Black people.