UW-Stevens Point commission to build partnerships with tribal nations

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The UW-Stevens Point chancellor has created a commission to build on partnerships with tribal nations.

It was created by chancellor Thomas Gibson

This comes after it was discovered that several members of Native American tribes had been buried on the UWSP campus after dying of scarlet fever.

The school placed a memorial marker on campus in December.

As part of the commission, members of the Menominee, Ho-Chunk, Ojibwe, and Potawatomi nations are all being consulted with.

Members of the commission will advise the chancellor in the following areas:

Partner with UWSP Administration to establish a cultural resource management plan with various tribal nations in the region

Provide recommendations for a permanent memorial or another formal recognition to native ancestors after consulting with and receiving support from the tribal leaders in the region

Provide recommendations for opportunities to integrate indigenous tribes' history and culture into curricular and co-curricular components of the institution

In partnership with university advancement and the UWSP foundation, engage in efforts to fund a memorial and provide scholarships to support indigenous students' access to a UWSP education.

"We're just honoring the history of it we're trying to honor our ancestors our native ancestors also commitment to our history overall for this region," said Al Thompson who is the vice chancellor of student affairs and co-chair of the commission.

Anyone wishing to provide feedback or input can reach out to Al directly.