Toronto vaccinates police officers before those 80 or above

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s largest city has started vaccinating police officers ahead of people 80 years of age and older. A Toronto police spokesperson said Monday police constables and sergeants who respond to emergency calls where medical assistance may be required have been moved to the current phase by Ontario’s provincial government. A police spokesperson said 2,250 of Toronto’s nearly 5,000 officers are eligible. The Ontario provincial government has said those 80 and above will start getting vaccinated in the third week of March but some regions of the province have already started vaccinating those residents while the province sets up a website to make appointments.