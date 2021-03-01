Termination hearings begin for embattled Point firefighter

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - A Stevens Point Firefighter will spend the next few days in hearings to determine whether or not he will still have a job, after having been on leave since August.

As first reported by the Point Plover Metro Wire, Casey Bielen's case is being reviewed by the Stevens Point Police & Fire Commission after several alleged incidents in 2020, as detailed in documents by the city. The allegations include being involved in a car accident and having a BAC of .089, damaging a city ambulance, and allegedly messaging several women for sex and providing pictures to them.

Both the city and Bielen's attorney argued their cases during opening statements on Monday morning in a broadcast hosted by the city.

Hearings and witness testimony are expected to be held Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.